pr:partners has unveiled its new branding, marking a period of renewal, progress and strategic transformation in the field of communications and public relations.

pr:partners is not simply a PR agency. It is a strategic communications hub that connects brands, people and ideas with meaningful outcomes. It creates influence, builds stakeholder relationships, ensures trust and loyalty and designs experiences that remain unforgettable.

The company’s new corporate identity is the natural evolution of its internal transformation. With a dynamic team of professionals, pr:partners has upgraded and developed its services into a renewed, enhanced offering that responds to the modern needs of the market and provides businesses and brands with a strategic advantage.

pr:partners is reintroducing itself with services that meet today’s demands and deliver tangible results and impact for its clients:

Corporate PR : strategic management of corporate reputation and strong market positioning

: strategic management of corporate reputation and strong market positioning Digital PR : contemporary digital presence with measurable outcomes

: contemporary digital presence with measurable outcomes Events & Experiential : experiences that strengthen audience–brand relationships with long-term impact

: experiences that strengthen audience–brand relationships with long-term impact Employer Branding: enhancement of employer image and reinforcement of corporate culture

The new brand identity reflects the company’s contemporary dynamism: a clean and bold design, enriched with the calligraphic Greek “Π” as an iconic graphic element, and a palette of bold, vibrant colours — Tangerine Orange and Electric Blue — that express energy, confidence and continuous renewal. The use of Scuro Noir adds balance and prestige, reinforcing the brand’s leadership image.

“Our new identity expresses our transition into a more demanding and competitive environment. With strategic clarity and creative energy, our aim is to deliver communication with substance, longevity and genuine value for our clients,” said Solia Kyprianou Polemitou, Director of pr:partners.

Partners Connected Communications, the sister company of pr:partners, hailed the new direction. “Building and maintaining a brand’s or an organisation’s relationships with its stakeholders is a demanding journey, for which the right tools and resources are needed, and we stand by the entrepreneur and marketer to make this happen,” said CEO Tasia Giannara Yallouridou.

With its signature “Make it Happen”, pr:partners takes communication beyond the ordinary, transforming strategies into action and ideas into meaningful experiences.