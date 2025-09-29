On the occasion of World Food Waste Day, the educational programme dynamically returns for its 5th year, encouraging students to develop sustainable business solutions with real impact.

Lidl Cyprus, on the occasion of World Food Waste Day (September 29), launches the new theme of mind REset 2025 programme, an innovative environmental entrepreneurship educational programme. The programme is being implemented for the 5th consecutive year in collaboration with the non-profit organisation Junior Achievement Cyprus and the Ministry of Education, Sports and Youth, under the auspices of the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment.

After successfully focusing on reducing plastic for four consecutive years, this year’s theme turns to reducing food waste, an issue with serious environmental, economic and social implications. From CO₂ emissions and the waste of natural resources to inequalities in access to food, mind REset invites students to identify the problem and design green business solutions, focusing on prevention, planning and resource reuse.

The programme includes five consecutive modules, which guide students from understanding the issue to presenting their own proposal. The programme is free of charge for students in 5th–6th grade of primary school and 1st–2nd grade of secondary school and is implemented in the classroom by one or two teachers, enhancing creativity, critical thinking and collaboration. The educational experience culminates with the annual “mind REsetters of the Year” competition, where teams present their solutions.

In four consecutive years, mind REset has already trained over 12,500 students, highlighting Cyprus at a European level with significant distinctions. At the same time, it has strengthened the ecological awareness and entrepreneurial thinking of students, connecting the school experience with real sustainability challenges.

Vasiliki Adamidou, Director of Corporate Affairs & Sustainability at Lidl Cyprus, said: “Food waste is an area where prevention is of crucial importance. Through mind REset, we turn knowledge into action, giving young people the tools to create solutions with a substantial impact for their communities. It’s Lidl Cyprus’ way of investing in a sustainable tomorrow, starting today.”

With the mind REset initiative, Lidl Cyprus confirms that sustainability starts with education and is implemented through partnerships with substance. By investing in students and teachers, skills are cultivated, environmental awareness is strengthened, and space is created for innovative ideas that build a better tomorrow.

For more details on Lidl Cyprus’s extended efforts to address food waste can be found here.

