Following its first successful gallery run in Paris’ historic Marais district this summer, the “Lines of Place” exhibition will on display to the Cypriot public in Limassol on October 4, 2025.

The collection asks a central question: what does “place” mean to us? How can we feel it, embrace it, speak about it without words?

The works by young artists explore the theme of space and belonging to it. Inspired by the aesthetics of Jean Cocteau and the language of abstract art, they create maps of sensation — visual stories of how we experience a new space, how it becomes part of our world, what we love, notice, hate, value or ignore.

Ultimately, the works invite us to experience art as a dialogue with the place we are living, and to which we have moved, as a means of adaptation.

The “Lines of Place” exhibition will be on display in Limassol on October 4, 2025, 3-7pm.

Event highlights will include:

A guided tour of the exhibition with the artists;

A presentation of the project’s participants;

The award of participant certificates;

A presentation of collectable merch inspired by the artworks;

Plans for the “Lines of Place” project in 2026.

General exhibition information: