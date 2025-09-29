A six-day remand order was issued against an 81-year-old on Monday after his arrest the previous day for the cultivation and possession of cannabis.

Police said they are now searching for suppliers and consumers connected to the 81-year-old, as he faces charges involving conspiracy to commit a felony, cannabis cultivation with the intent to supply and drug possession, from May 2025 until Sunday.

Information received on Sunday stated that the suspect was cultivating cannabis in his home.

A subsequent investigation by members of the drugs squad (Υkan) revealed two cannabis plants over three metres tall, a third plant measuring 90 centimetres, a quantity of cannabis weighing a total of 118 grams, as well as a drying and processing system for cannabis.

He was arrested for the evident offences, and upon interrogation claimed to the authorities that the cannabis was intended for personal use only, while police believe that the cannabis was cultivated with the intent to be trafficked.

So far, police have obtained two testimonies and expect to receive 12 more from the suspect’s friends and family as part of ongoing investigations.

At the same time, police may request access to the private communication of the 81-year-old to identify interaction with possible associates or consumers.

Police said that the suspect has been arrested and fined twice in the past, in 2020 for cannabis cultivation, and in 2022 for the possession of two plastic bags containing cannabis branches, as well as two cannabis plants planted in his yard.

Larnaca police continue investigation into the case.