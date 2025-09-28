Police on Sunday arrested an 81-year-old man in Larnaca in connection with the cultivation and possession of cannabis.

The arrest followed a targeted operation by the drugs squad (Υkan) on Sunday morning. Officers searched the suspect’s home and seized several items linked to drug activity. These included two cannabis plants over three metres tall, a third plant measuring 90 centimetres, a quantity of cannabis weighing a total of 118 grams, and a drying and processing system for cannabis.

The man was taken into custody for an on-the-spot offence and remains held to assist with ongoing investigations. No further charges have been announced at this stage. The operation forms part of wider efforts by the drugs squad to identify individuals involved in the cultivation and distribution of drugs. Investigations are continuing to determine the full circumstances of the case.

Authorities have not yet disclosed whether the suspect has a prior criminal record or if others are involved. No comment has been made on the possible intended use of the seized cannabis.

The drugs squad said the investigation will continue and further updates will be released as inquiries proceed.