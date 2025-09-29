The distinguished composer and pianist Stefanos Korkolis once again captivated local culture lovers, joined by the exceptionally-talented vocalist Sofia Manousaki, in a unique concert held in Nicosia.

The evening took place in the enchanting setting of Eleftheria Square, where a large audience enjoyed well-loved melodies and new musical moments in an atmosphere filled with emotion and inspiration. Korkolis, with his boundless passion and signature virtuosity, and Manousaki, with her warm yet powerful voice, combined their talents in a mesmerising collaboration that enthralled the audience, offering a night brimming with emotion, rhythm and incomparable energy.

The purpose of the concert was to support the work of the ENAVSMA Foundation, which provides scholarships to young people for postgraduate studies in Cyprus and abroad. Through such initiatives, the Foundation continues to invest in knowledge, education and the future of the younger generation.

For the 2025–2026 academic year, 17 high-achieving graduates secured financial support amounting to a total of €70,000 for the continuation of their postgraduate studies at universities in Cyprus and overseas.

The ENAVSMA Foundation is consistently supported by its partners, sponsors and benefactors.

