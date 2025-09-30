Delivery in just 9 months - Strengthening water security and the well-being of local communities

Caramondani Group announces the recommencement of operations of the Paphos Desalination Plant, following the devastating fire of December 6, 2024. The Group successfully completed a challenging reconstruction project in just nine months. The plant resumes its pivotal role in strengthening Cyprus’ water security, reaffirming the Group’s leadership and expertise in desalination and sustainable infrastructure.

With a daily capacity of 15,000 cubic meters, the plant integrates advanced technologies that ensure energy efficiency, a reduced environmental footprint, and reliable production of potable water. Its operation enhances the resilience of the Paphos district, securing water supply for households, agriculture, tourism, and public health. In addition, provisions have been made for future technological upgrades, aiming at continuous improvement of performance and sustainability.

The delivery of the project in just nine months was made possible thanks to excellent internal organisation, swift and sound decision-making, combined with the Group’s longstanding experience in managing complex infrastructure projects. This achievement highlights Caramondani Group’s ability to effectively respond to critical national needs.

A decisive factor in the project’s overall success was the close collaboration with the Water Development Department and the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment. This project underscores the importance of strong public-private partnerships in managing critical infrastructure.

Mr. Stavros Caramondanis, CEO of Caramondani Group, stated: “The recommencement of the Paphos Desalination Plant marks a milestone of national importance. This project demonstrates how technical excellence, and effective collaboration can deliver sustainable solutions in record time. At Caramondani Group, we remain committed to our mission of supporting Cyprus’ water security and contributing to the well-being of its citizens.”

For more than 65 years, Caramondani Group has been delivering infrastructure projects of strategic importance. Through its subsidiaries – Caramondani Engineers, Caramondani Desalination Plants, and OSMOSISTEMI, it combines local expertise with international experience, consistently setting new benchmarks in quality, sustainability, and innovation. The desalination plants of Dhekelia and Paphos continue to play a pivotal role in safeguarding Cyprus’ water supply.

For more information about Caramondani Group, please visit: www.caramondani.com