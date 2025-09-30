The 1st Cypriot Tradition Festival “Cypriot and Authentic” was a big success

The 1st Cypriot Tradition Festival titled “Cypriot and Authentic” took place on Sunday, 28 September, at the outdoor area of Alphamega Engomi, attracting a large, enthusiastic crowd. Visitors of all ages enjoyed an authentic experience, full of flavours, music, games and images of Cypriot tradition that we all love and want to preserve.

From early in the morning until late in the evening, the festival grounds were full of aromas, smiles and colours that took us on a journey through our childhood memories and stories told by grandparents. Visitors were treated with our country’s authentic flavours such as Cypriot coffee, rose cordial with milk, warm palouze (grape jelly dessert), glytzista (fried sweet dough strips), and halloumi while souvla and the slow-roasted kleftiko (lamb) brought everyone back to courtyards and celebrations of the old days.

The “journey” did not stop at flavours alone. Tradition came to life through the music of the pithkiavli (traditional Cypriot flute), the fairytales that moved young and old alike, as well as the traditional games, such as sack races and ziziros, that spread laughter and excitement. Children also got to make lavender dolls, get a hold of vourkes (goatskin bags traditionally used by shepherds) and pithkiavlia, and learn about our country’s tradition from artisans who keep our Cypriot heritage alive.

The celebration was elevated with the unique voice of Vasiliki Hadjiadamou who “accompanied” the audience on a musical journey along our traditional music which has stood the test of time. The concert turned into a big celebration of song and dance, with all the audience coming together as one, big group of friends.

The goal of the 1st Cypriot Tradition Festival “Cypriot and Authentic” was to bring the community together again, remind everyone of the value of hospitality and sharing, and offer the younger generations the opportunity to experience first-hand the customs and flavours that make up our cultural identity. Alphamega Hypermarkets have actively demonstrated that our tradition is not merely a memory, but a living experience that bridges generations and preserves our cultural heritage.

The large turnout and the smiles on all participants’ faces only confirmed the Festival’s success, which left everyone with the sweetest impressions. Alphamega Hypermarkets would like to thank all those who responded to the call and promise that this celebration will become a part of our own tradition, because tradition is not just about flavours and music; it is our memories, our love and connection to our country. Last Sunday, Cyprus proved that the country’s spirit of celebrating, sharing and offering remains unchanged.