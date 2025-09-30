Cyprus to host Maritime Cyprus 2025 in Limassol this October

Deputy Minister of Shipping Marina Hadjimanolis on Tuesday said that Cyprus aims to strengthen its shipping cluster and registry, an objective that will be further explored at the upcoming Maritime Cyprus 2025 conference.

The conference, set to take place on October 6-8 in Limassol, will also explore the future of the industry amid global challenges.

At a press conference on the organisation of the conference, Hadjimanolis said that the government is proud of an institution with a 36-year history “that has now been established among the leading shipping conferences worldwide”.

“This year, we set as a goal the further enrichment of the conference, both in terms of distinguished speakers and of themes, so that it fully reflects the modern challenges and opportunities of the sector,” she added.

She further stated that this year’s conference will take place during a time of challenges but also of opportunities for the industry, and “we aspire, during the conference, to unlock the future of shipping”.

The minister pointed out that shipping is one of the most important pillars of growth for the Cypriot economy and that it requires flexibility “so that we adapt quickly to new realities and maintain our competitiveness”.

“Our goal, and this is a priority of the government, is the further strengthening of the Cypriot registry and of the shipping cluster in Cyprus,” said the deputy minister.

She mentioned that “this is pursued through targeted policies to attract new ships to the Cypriot registry and to establish new companies in Cyprus, the simplification of procedures, the strengthening of safety on Cypriot ships, the quality of services provided, as well as the utilisation of innovation and digital transformation”.

“At the same time”, she continued, “particular emphasis is given to empowering human resources, by investing in the education and training of new seafarers and sector executives.”

She explained that “in this way, we recognise and enhance not only the significant economic contribution of shipping to our country, but also its national, social and political dimension, ensuring that Cyprus will remain a reference point and protagonist on the global shipping map, offering stability, reliability and a strategic vision for the future of international shipping.”

On his part, the president of the Cyprus Union of Shipowners, Polys Haji-Ioannou, said that Maritime Cyprus 2025 is expected to attract a large number of foreign stakeholders and especially shipowners from Greece “who have consistently supported the Cypriot registry”.

“They are very interested in the conference because they consistently find the platform to express their views, and this year I see them coming quite agitated, because one week later there is also the meeting of the Marine Environment Protection Committee of the International Maritime Organisation,” he said.

He explained that “shipowners are forced to change their orders for vessels, as the situation regarding the type of fuels to be used is unclear, and the entire shipping community is confused about what applies”.

Thanking the Deputy Ministry of Shipping and its staff for the zeal they demonstrate in organising the conference, Haji-Ioannou said that it is important “for our flag to be raised higher“.

He further stated that the flag “is the international identity of Cyprus, it is the recognition, the certification that the Republic of Cyprus is the state of this island, and it gives us international recognition, which few other activities can showcase to highlight the strength we have”.

Meanwhile, the president of the Cyprus Shipping Chamber, Andreas Neophytou, said that the chamber welcomes this year’s organisation “of one of the leading shipping conferences, which not only promote but also showcase in the best possible way the strength of Cypriot shipping.”

“Since 1989 Maritime Cyprus has evolved into a globally renowned institution, and I would say that this happened thanks to the very good and productive cooperation between the public sector, the shipping administration and the shipping industry,” he added.

He also said that the conference is organised at a time when the shipping industry faces enormous challenges, especially on the issue of decarbonisation, “which will bring changes in construction technologies, fuels and ship management processes”.

Details about the conference were provided by the acting director of the directorate of development and competitiveness of the shipping cluster of the Deputy Ministry of Shipping, Christina Patsiou.

She said that more than 900 delegates from 35 countries and more than 40 speakers are expected to participate, while alongside the conference, a Shipping Services Exhibition will be organised with over 40 exhibitors from Cyprus and abroad.

At the opening ceremony, on the morning of Monday, October 6, president Nikos Christodoulides will present the Cyprus Shipping Award.

The event will take place in the presence of the Secretary General of the International Maritime Organisation, European Commissioners, the President of the European Community Shipowners’ Associations (ECSA), the President of BIMCO (Baltic and International Maritime Council), as well as ministers of foreign countries.