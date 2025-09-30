The defence in the military court case of the five Greek Cypriots who were arrested in the north in July will call its next witness from Turkey, defence lawyer Ugur Culhaoglu said on Tuesday.

Newspaper Yeniduzen reported that the witness is an “expert” who will be brought to the island from Turkey to testify.

Given the time required for the witness to travel to Turkey, the case was as such adjourned until October 8.

One of the five Greek Cypriots has been charged with illegally entering the north when the five crossed into the north via the Strovilia crossing point, near Famagusta, on July 19, while the other four are accused of aiding and abetting the illegal entry. The five Greek Cypriots deny the charges.

Meanwhile, the five will next appear at a civilian court in Trikomo on Wednesday.

There, all five face charges of trespassing and breaching the peace while in Trikomo on July 19, while two face charges of privacy violations.

They remain on bail, with the north’s supreme court having found in two separate cases that earlier remand orders against them had been handed down illegally.