“Hope For Children” CRC Policy Center is proud to announce a new partnership with ECOMMBX, marking the beginning of a long-term collaboration to support and promote the well-being of children in Cyprus.

The partnership was officially launched during the ECOMMBX Cup, where the company demonstrated its strong commitment to creating a positive impact in Cypriot society with a generous donation of €30,000 to Hope For Children. This contribution will directly support the organization’s programs and services dedicated to the protection, empowerment, and rights of children.

“ECOMMBX’s dedication to social responsibility is truly inspiring. Their support enables us to continue providing essential services to vulnerable children, while also sending a wider message about the power of collective action,” said Andria Neocleous, Executive Director of Hope For Children.

Fotini Tsikkou, GCOO of ECOMMBX, added: “At ECOMMBX, CSR is in our DNA. For us it’s always about ACTA NON VERBA, actions, not words. Because real growth isn’t in what we gain, it’s in what we give back. Our partnership with Hope For Children reflects our ongoing mission to contribute meaningfully to society, starting with children.”

This partnership stands as a strong example of how corporate responsibility can support meaningful change for children and families.

About “Hope For Children” CRC Policy Center

“Hope For Children” CRC Policy Center is an International Humanitarian and Independent Organization dedicated to improving the lives of vulnerable children. The operation of the organization is founded on the principle of promoting and protecting the rights of all children.

HFC’s activities include operating services for victims of child abuse, such as the Children’s House and helplines, conducting advocacy and policy work at national and international levels, implementing non-formal education programs, and running a Foster Families program and children’s shelters for unaccompanied children. It collaborates with national and international institutions, governments, and corporations to create a safer environment for children and ensure their well-being.

About ECOMMBX

ECOMMBX is a leading Electronic Money Institution, licensed by the Central Bank of Cyprus. It delivers secure and tailored digital payment solutions to businesses and consumers, while staying committed to creating a positive impact in the communities where it operates.