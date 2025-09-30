Magazines with bullets, burglary tools, mobile phones and various documents – such as IDs and passports – were found on Tuesday in the apartment of one of the individuals wanted in connection with Monday’s attempted murder against a 42-year-old in Limassol.

The Limassol police secured a warrant to search the apartment, which had been placed under surveillance.

The items found were confiscated for examination.

The two people wanted – a 44-year-old Russian and a 39-year-old Greek – are still at large and police investigations are ongoing.