Paphos’ bus stops leave much to be desired, the city’s tourism board said on Tuesday, describing the situation regarding both urban and intercity lines as “unacceptable” and resembling the “third world”.

The tourism board complained about the bus stop shelters, at a time when millions of euros are being invested in infrastructure.

“We are shooting ourselves in the foot due to the incompetence and irrersponsibiltiy of the transport ministry,” the board said.

Every day, Paphos is giving out “an unacceptable and third-world image with our bus stop shelters”, the board added, explaining that the bus stops were old and some did not even have a cover or bench, let alone digital or other information regarding routes and timetables.

The shelters that do exist “have made us the laughing stock of the planet”, the board said.

Furthermore, infrastructure for people with disabilities was inexistent, the tourism board added.

Beyond the bus stops themselves, the tourism board pointed out that there was nowhere to buy a ticket from either online or in person, nor the option to pay by credit card on the bus itself.

Paphos’ tourism board called on the authorities to take immediate corrective measures before the new tourist season begins in February 2026.