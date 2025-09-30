4 DJ’s and 1 Performer give rhythm to the most amazing night of October

UNIC MUSIC VIBES celebrates its 10th anniversary with a party to remember, open to everyone! An opening set by DJ Nour will warm up the crowd before DJ MKS, DJ JOAKIM, FANOS SAX and DJ DINO K lift the crowd with the latest hits, offering a unique night to all attendees.

Organiser: University of Nicosia – Friday, 10 October | 19:00, Open Amphitheatre, UNIC

FREE ENTRANCE | OPEN TO THE PUBLIC