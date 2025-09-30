The police are investigating a new scam after an individual filed a complaint on Tuedsay that she had received an email promising tax return but had been scammed out of €878 instead.

The email was sent on Monday and appeared to be from the tax department.

After scanning the QR code in the email, the woman was transfered to a fake website, where she was requested to enter bank account details.

She then received a notification from her bank that the amount of €878 had been withdrawn.

Paphos police are investigating.

In light of the new case, the police urge the public to be extremely careful.

The police reiterate that no state authority would request the verification of bank details through links.

If such a message is received, people are advised to ignore it and delete it immediately.

Furthermore, it is advisable to check the email of the sender and activate two-step verification procedures for digital accounts.

No personal or bank details should ever be disclosed in emails or through websites.

In case such details are disclosed, the individuals are advised to contact their bank immediately and report the case to the police.