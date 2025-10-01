RedwolfOgilvy proudly announces its new collaboration with innovative insurance provider and Interamerican Group member, Anytime.

The partnership forms part of a comprehensive 360° communications approach, aiming to strengthen Anytime’s presence in the Cypriot market, strategically elevate the brand and establish a meaningful connection with the Cypriot consumer audience.

RedwolfOgilvy’s remit includes strategic communications and brand positioning in the Cypriot market, creative direction, campaigns across traditional and digital media, as well as public relations activities for Anytime.

“Elaborating on Anytime’s strengths, which stem from its customer-centric approach and technological solutions that make client service fast and simple; we are excited to contribute strategically to its further growth in Cyprus,” said Elias Antoniades, General Manager of RedwolfOgilvy.

For his part, Konstantinos Kosmas, Head of Marketing for Anytime Cyprus, also hailed the collaboration. “At RedwolfOgilvy we have found a partner with deep market understanding, creativity and strategic vision,” he noted. “We are confident this collaboration will take us even further.”

The partnership commenced in September 2025, with the first campaigns and communication initiatives already under way for the coming period.