A series of creative and introspective mornings is coming to Larnaca as the Larnaca Biennale 2025 unveils its programme of parallel events. Kickstarting the Biennale’s sidebar activities is Cyanotype Tales, a workshop blending personal journaling with the historic photographic process of cyanotype printing.

Presented and facilitated by The.Curious.Curly, the creative workshop Cyanotype Tales invites participants to trace and remember the stories, emotions and dreams of their younger selves through guided writing prompts and by making original cyanotype prints using a personal photo that participants will bring.

Two workshops will take place, first on October 17 in English and then on November 1 in Greek. Both will be held at the Youth Makerspace Larnaka from 10am to 2pm, and thanks to the support of the Youth Board of Cyprus (ONEK), and the DigiHelicon project, they are offered free of charge.

Drawing inspiration from the Biennale’s 2025 theme Along Lines and Traces, participants will be encouraged to share memories and stories from childhood while listening to the experiences of others, fostering empathy and mutual understanding.

Through guided prompts and dialogue, attendees will explore journaling as a tool for reflection and emotional processing. They will also learn the art of cyanotype, a camera-less photography method dating back to the 1840s. Using sunlight, each childhood photo will be reimagined as a one-of-a-kind blue print – a new portrait to take home.

Those interested in attending are advised to book their free spot via the online ticket system soon as spaces are limited. For a registration to be confirmed, participants have to email the organisers their childhood photo.

The Curious Curly is a brand dedicated to creative workshops and projects that integrate arts education with personal reflection. Its mission is to empower individuals to rediscover self-awareness and creativity through two core offerings: journaling workshops and cyanotype art workshops.

In 2021, the brand began hosting journaling workshops to encourage reflection and self-awareness and to make the act of writing and introspection a less lonely practice. Workshops are held at different locations around the island (parks, gardens, art spaces and cafés) and have been part of local festivals (Windcraft 2023), EU projects (HUB-IN Nicosia, TrashArt 2025) and creative events (Larnaca Biennale 2023, 2025).

Cyanotype Tales

Journaling and cyanotype workshops by The.Curious.Curly. A parallel event of Larnaca Biennale 2025. October 17 (in English) and November 1 (in Greek). Youth Makerspace, Larnaca. 10am-2pm. Free. www.biennalelarnaca.com/organizer/the-curious-curly. FB/IG: @the.curious.curly