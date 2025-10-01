Petrolina, Cyprus’ leading energy company, will be the Official Energy Partner for Cyprus Comic Con 2025, taking place over October 3–5, 2025, at the Cyprus State Fairgrounds (Kratiki Ekthesi) in Nicosia.

With over 30,000 attendees in 2024, Cyprus Comic Con is one of the country’s largest and most dynamic pop-cultural events. This year marks the first time the convention has appointed an Official Energy Partner—a move organisers describe as a strategic step toward implementing more structured and sustainable energy practices for large-scale public gatherings in Cyprus.

“Partnering with Petrolina is a landmark moment for Cyprus Comic Con,” said Cyprus Comic Con Co-founder Christopher Barnett. “As one of the largest conventions in Cyprus and the wider region, we are thrilled to have the support of a leading Cypriot energy company that shares our vision for progress. Petrolina’s involvement ensures the quality, safety, and continuity of our event— and supports the transition toward more sustainable large-scale gatherings in Cyprus.”

Petrolina Assistant Marketing Manager Kikis Ioannou also hailed the collaboration. “At Petrolina, we are proud to support an event that celebrates creativity and pop culture,” he said. “Our involvement as Energy Partner reflects οur long-standing commitment to supporting cultural initiatives and contributing to Cyprus’ growth in every sector. Whether in energy solutions, mobility, or community partnerships, we believe in powering progress—responsibly and sustainably.”

About Petrolina

A publicly-listed Cypriot petroleum company active in the broader energy sector, Petrolina operates one of Cyprus’s largest service station networks (Petrolina, Eni, Agip) and has sales points in Greece via its subsidiary, Silk Oil S.A. It owns fuel depots in Cyprus (Vasiliko) and Greece (Samos, Chania) and operates in the aviation fuels market.

Petrolina also leads in EV charging through pcharge, one of Cyprus’s largest EV charging networks. In cooperation with the Lefkaritis Group, it is strategically expanding into land development with the Land of Tomorrow project, focusing on Larnaca’s sustainable urban transformation.

For more information, visit www.petrolina.com.cy

About Cyprus Comic Con

Cyprus Comic Con is one of the largest pop-culture celebrations in Cyprus and the surrounding region, uniting fans of comics, gaming, film, anime and cosplay. Now in its 11th year, the 2025 event promises an unforgettable experience, featuring:

Hundreds of local and international creators of all walks ranging from illustrators to authors and indie game developers to cosplayers and everything in between.

A record-breaking line-up of international and local special guests including Peaky Blinders’ Paul Anderson (Arthur Shelby) and the first-ever Japanese rock band performance in Cyprus by ЯeaL

Live performances, professional wrestling matches, and on-stage workshops and panels.

The Mediterranean Cosplay Championship and Masquerade at the Hall A Main Stage

A dedicated STEM and Kids’ Zone for young innovators

Cyprus Comic Con’s Short Film Festival and 48-Hour Film Challenge

The NomNomNomiCon food festival, showcasing culinary delights

For tickets and full programme details, visit: www.cypruscomiccon.org. For media inquiries, contact: [email protected]