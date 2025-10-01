Marking “World Heart Day”, which is observed annually on September 29, the Cyprus Society of Cardiology is once again taking action this year by organising a nationwide awareness and information campaign for the prevention of cardiovascular disease.

The campaign, with the message “Don’t lose the pulse of life”, is sponsored by the pharmaceutical company Medochemie and held under the auspices of the Ministry of Health and the Cyprus Medical Association.

The official launch was announced at a press conference held at the Olympic House by Dr Kyriakos Yiangou, President of the Cyprus Society of Cardiology, Dr Petros Agathangelou, President of the Cyprus Medical Association, Nikos Christidis, Sales Director of Medochemie, and on behalf of the Minister of Health, Dr Elena Panayiotopoulou, Director of Pharmaceutical Services.

Dr Yiangou stressed that cardiovascular diseases are a scourge worldwide, resulting from non-modifiable factors such as heredity, age and sex, but primarily from modifiable ones such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, obesity and lack of physical activity. He underlined that the need for continuous public awareness directly supports the efforts of scientific communities internationally to reduce the incidence of cardiovascular disease.

Dr Agathangelou thanked Medochemie for supporting the campaign and highlighted that this year’s World Heart Day coincides with a significant development: the recent approval by the Council of Ministers of the National Strategy for Cardiovascular Disease Management. He described it as a tool of national importance that sets out policies for prevention, early diagnosis and effective treatment.

Meanwhile, in a message read on his behalf, the Minister of Health stressed that the Ministry, recognising the seriousness and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease in Cyprus, has completed the National Strategy on Cardiovascular Disease. The Strategy includes comprehensive measures for prevention, early diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation, aiming to reduce morbidity and mortality.

For his part, Medochemie Sales Director Christidis noted that, with the improvement quality of life at its core, the company is once again joining forces with the medical community, supporting initiatives to inform and raise public awareness about cardiovascular disease. He urged everyone to seek guidance from medical specialists on available treatments and to follow medical advice for adopting healthier daily habits.

▶ Watch the campaign’s awareness-raising video here: https://youtu.be/PBYIFKfjP-M

Leading cause of death

Cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of death globally, accounting for more than 18.6 million deaths annually — a figure expected to exceed 23 million by 2030 unless prevention efforts are strengthened. In Cyprus, circulatory system diseases are responsible for around one third of all deaths, underscoring the urgent need for public information and action.

Atherosclerosis, the primary cause of cardiovascular disease, develops gradually over a lifetime and can lead to coronary artery disease, strokes, carotid disease or peripheral vascular disease. Yet in many cases its onset can be prevented through early identification of high-risk individuals and timely intervention.

Prevention the strongest weapon

Prevention remains the most powerful tool against heart disease. Simple yet vital lifestyle changes such as balanced nutrition, regular physical exercise, quitting smoking and maintaining a healthy body weight can significantly reduce risk. Equally important is the consistent monitoring of key health indicators such as blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar, together with regular medical check-ups, which can prove life-saving.

Through this campaign, the Cyprus Society of Cardiology calls on the public to prioritise heart health and adopt habits that promote long-term wellbeing.

Multifaceted information campaign

Throughout the campaign, cardiologists will be available to inform the public about cardiovascular risks and ways of prevention and effective management. The campaign is supported by awareness-raising videos and informative content in both print and electronic media, enhancing efforts to sensitise people across the country.

In honour of World Heart Day and as part of the initiative, the Presidential Palace was illuminated in red, the colour of the campaign, on September 29, 2025.

Don’t lose the pulse of life. Every heartbeat is precious and deserves our care.