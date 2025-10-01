Following the devastating wildfires that affected villages in the mountainous Limassol region last July, and after consultations with relevant stakeholders on practical assistance to the impacted areas, ExxonMobil has contributed a total of €100,000 to two organisations, supporting their commendable efforts.

Specifically, €50,000 was donated to the Cyprus Red Cross to address needs in essential goods, as well as to strengthen the infrastructure of the local communities affected by the fires. This support aims at the immediate relief of those affected while also supporting the long-term recovery of the areas, contributing to strengthening the resilience of the communities and promoting social cohesion.

The remaining €50,000 was provided to the Cyprus Sustainable Tourism Initiative (CSTI) to fund a project, in collaboration with the Commissioner for the Environment and Protection of Animals, focused on the restoration or reconstruction of dry-stone walling and the planting of native plants and shrubs. This pilot initiative aims to restore burnt areas, prevent flooding and combat desertification in the affected regions.

Demonstrating its respect for the families and communities impacted, ExxonMobil remains a committed partner, building on initiatives that support the local community.