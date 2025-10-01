“After a year full of flavours, music and magical moments in the Garden, it’s time for our last market of the season – and we’d love to see you there,” say Fork Food Market organisers as they prepare to host one more event in the city.

On October 10, the Nicosia Municipal Gardens will welcome back foodies and street food vendors to wrap up the 2025 agenda. This time, the event adjusts to the change in weather and autumn climate and starts at 6pm.

The full list of food vendors and the menu has not been released yet, but the organisers are eager to share that for the very first time, they will welcome Takes2Cooks, who will serve creamy mac n cheese and crispy rice paper veggie rolls, a perfect comfort food for the season.

The dessert star this time, The Vendor, will also return with a brand-new dessert menu, featuring sticky toffee pudding, olive cake with frozen yoghurt, and more sweet surprises to discover on the night. To keep the vibes going, DJ Vanesha will be on the decks, setting the mood and keeping foodies dancing well into the evening.

Fork Food Market

