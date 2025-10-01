A 62-year-old man is in critical condition at Nicosia general hospital after being found unconscious in a vehicle in the Nicosia district on Thursday.

Police said they are treating the case as attempted murder.

The man was discovered around 12.20 pm, following information received by the authorities. He was transported by ambulance to Nicosia general, where doctors described his condition as critical.

During the course of the investigation, evidence emerged against a 36-year-old Nicosia resident, who was arrested to facilitate inquiries.

Nicosia CID is continuing its investigation into the case.