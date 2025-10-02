Set to debut at the end of this year, the Cayenne Electric redefines the interior experience, with increased comfort, even more possibilities for personalisation and a new digital operating concept delivering the largest display surface ever featured in a Porsche.

The Cayenne Electric transforms the interior into an experiential space, combining Porsche’s sporting DNA with digital innovation. At its heart is the new Flow Display – the largest display ever installed in a Porsche. It is elegantly curved, seamlessly integrated, and intuitively operable.

New comfort features such as the electrically adjustable rear seats, surface heating and Mood Modes significantly enhance the driving experience. At the same time, a significantly broader variety of colours, materials and accents opens up virtually unlimited opportunities for personalisation.

“Our goal was to combine quintessential Cayenne characteristics and the newly-developed display surfaces with the features of the new ‘Porsche Digital Interaction’ into a harmonious overall package,” says Markus Auerbach, Director Interior Design at Style Porsche. “One that’s innovative, forward-thinking and meticulously thought through down to the finest detail.”

Enhanced comfort for driver and passengers

All occupants in the Cayenne Electric enjoy significantly more space and comfort features. The rear seats are electrically adjustable as standard, enabling flexible adjustment from comfort position to cargo mode. New Mood Modes orchestrate light, climate, sound and seat functions to create different distinctive atmospheres – whether to aid relaxation and concentration or to further enhance the driving experience when taking advantage of the car’s impressive performance.

A sliding panoramic roof with Variable Light Control creates an airy sense of space. It is the largest glass sunroof ever fitted in a Porsche. The front section opens like a classic sliding roof, while the entire surface can switch from ‘Clear’ to ‘Matte’ settings via an electrically controlled liquid crystal film. Two additional semi-transparent modes – ‘Semi’ and ‘Bold’ – provide 40 and 60 per cent opacity, respectively.

Another highlight is the new surface heating, which warms not only the seats but also large contact areas such as armrests and sections of the door panels. The result is a pleasant, cosy atmosphere throughout the interior – with greater efficiency and more even distribution than a conventional warm-air system. The extensive comfort features are complemented by extended ambient and communication lighting.

Unprecedented personalisation options

Never before has a Cayenne been so extensively and individually configurable as the new all-electric model. Customers can choose from 13 interior colour combinations, plus four interior packages and five accent packages. This creates virtually unlimited possibilities to tailor the cabin to personal taste – from understated and elegant to distinctively sporty.

Porsche has also developed new material choices for the Cayenne Electric; in addition to classic leather variants, the new colours Magnesium Grey, Lavender and Sage Grey are also available. Customers who would prefer a leather-free interior can choose the Race-Tex interior with Pepita print textile, which pays homage to iconic Porsche designs of the past.

A new variety of decorative trims and accents is also available, with different materials and colour choices enabling perfect coordination with the chosen interior colour. Contrasting stitching and harmonised accent colours add further individuality and exclusivity.

Beyond the many personalisation opportunities offered through Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, customers are also able to bring their personal vision to life – right down to one-off creations – through the Sonderwunsch programme. As such, the Cayenne Electric offers a level and breadth of personalisation opportunities never before seen in a Porsche SUV.

Flow Display: a digitalisation milestone

The new Porsche Digital Interaction display and operating concept marks a milestone in digitalisation. At its core is the Flow Display – a curved OLED display that flows seamlessly into the centre console, enabling a unique operating format. Together with additional screens, it forms the largest continuous digital surface in any Porsche.

The fully-digital instrument cluster with 14.25-inch OLED technology provides a clear view of the power metre as well as information relating to navigation, driver assistance systems and infotainment. The optional 14.9-inch passenger display offers entertainment, app control and video streaming – even during driving, without distracting the driver.

For the first time, the Cayenne Electric is also available with a head-up display featuring augmented reality, projecting navigation arrows and lane guidance into the driver’s view of the road, with an effective display size of 87 inches. “The aim of redesigning the screens’ digital content was to create an even more immersive and intense connection between driver and sports car,” says Ivo van Hulten, Director Driver Experience at Style Porsche.

Configurable widgets make operation more intuitive than ever. With the new Themes App, the colour scheme of all digital surfaces in the interior can be customised. There are five predefined colour schemes to choose from, transforming the appearance of the Flow Display, instrument cluster, and other displays. This makes the digital interface itself a design element, adding a purely digital element to the classic choice of materials and colours.

At your spoken command: Cayenne Electric’s AI voice assistant

A wide range of streaming and gaming functions elevate the Cayenne Electric’s digital experience to a new level.

Another highlight is the AI-powered voice assistant. It reliably understands complex instructions as well as spontaneous follow-up questions without requiring the activation word to be repeated. The Voice Pilot controls comfort functions such as climate, seat heating, ambient lighting and Mood Modes with simple voice commands. It also recognises addresses, points of interest and traffic information in natural language, and it can directly play media content such as streaming services or radio stations on request.

With the new Porsche Digital Key, smartphones and smartwatches can be used as car keys. Thanks to Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology, the Cayenne Electric recognises the mobile device and automatically locks or unlocks the car when it approaches or leaves. The Porsche Digital Key can be securely stored in the Wallet app and shared with up to seven additional users.

