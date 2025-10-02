Cyta Business once again participated as a strategic partner in Inspire Festival 2025, held over September 25-26 in Nicosia, supporting an institution that showcases innovation, creativity and the human side of Cypriot entrepreneurship.

The Cyta Business stand became a focal point for visitors, who had the chance to experience cutting-edge technologies such as hand-tracking and an AI photo booth in an interactive way. They got to play a memory game, “posed” as the cover of a business magazine and entered a draw for two state-of-the-art smartphones. At the same time, Cyta executives took part in festival discussions, presenting how Cyta Business technology and solutions contribute to the growth and competitiveness of businesses.

Through its participation in the Festival, Cyta Business highlighted its role as a partner that transforms technology into an advantage — a tool for business growth and resilience.

With Cloud, Cybersecurity and IoT solutions, it strengthens efficiency and security, while continually investing in technology, people and trusted relationships with its clients. At the same time, with consistency and a future-focused approach, it continues to deliver the solutions that businesses need to grow and move forward with confidence in a demanding market.

