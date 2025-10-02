The forestry college will on Thursday resume first semester lectures, following a ten-year suspension, announced government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis. The reopening forms part of the government’s plan to enhance environmental protection and tackle understaffing in the forestry department.

Letymbiotis stated that, after ten years of suspension and with over 90 vacancies created within the structure of the department, lectures will proceed as scheduled, accompanied by workshops and practical exercises, following a two-week introductory programme.

The curriculum covers core natural and biological sciences, specialised forestry subjects and applied courses linking theory with practice.

Key areas include forest ecology, forest resources management, forest protection and the use of modern technologies.

The programme spans six academic semesters and totals 186 ECTS credits, which is “fully aligned with European standards,” the spokesman said.

The government has upgraded facilities, educational equipment and dormitories, providing students with free modern accommodation and meals. Beyond academic studies, the college will serve as a training centre for local authorities and organisations.

The spokesman further explained that teaching staff comprises forest department officials, other state service personnel and external scientific experts, to ensure high-quality teaching.