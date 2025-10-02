Jamie Oliver Kitchen Limassol, in collaboration with Zambartas Winery, is hosting a relaxed, welcoming wine-tasting experience at the beautiful Limassol Marina.

On Friday, October 10, 2025, Marcos Zambartas and representatives of Zambartas Winery will attend, taking part in this enjoyable evening dedicated to Cypriot wine.

Wine tasting: 6.30-8pm | Open to all

Guests will have the chance to sample distinctive labels and savour the evening in a casual, laid-back atmosphere.

Set menu: From 8pm

Jamie Oliver Kitchen will be offering two-course and three-course set menus, specially curated and paired with Zambartas wines, for those seeking a complete gastronomic experience.

The event is intended to celebrate the passion and resilience of local wineries, honouring the spirit of the Cypriot wine community.

🔸 For reservations and further information: 📞 25057575