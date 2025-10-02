Finance Minister Makis Keravnos on Thursday handed over the draft state budget for 2026 amounting to €10.7 billion to House president Annita Demetriou, with the House expected to vote on it by December 17.

“It is a growth-oriented budget that continues to maintain the resilience of our economy with the necessary surpluses so that we can reduce public debt and unleash the potential and strengths of the economy in order to offer more growth, more social policy, and more security for the public,” Keravnos said.

Upon receiving the draft budget, Demetriou expressed her optimism that the budget would be approved by the House after its examination, labelling it as “a surplus, growth-oriented budget, which in itself is of great importance”.

She highlighted the budget’s focus on social policy, adding that this aligned with the House’s prioritisation of supporting vulnerable groups.

Revenues of the 2026 budget are estimated at a total of €12,681,631,000. Expenditures, expected to amount to €10,779,960,000, include an additional €2,274,500,000 for loan repayments and €665,200,000 for interest, bringing the total to an estimated €13,719,660,000.

The two-month debate on the budget will begin on 13 October, with the final plenary session vote expected to take place between 15 and 17 December.