Prestige Group and Stademos Hotels in Cyprus, proudly continue their commitment to promoting breast health awareness as part of Breast Health Month, culminating in Breast Health Day on October 15th. This initiative is dedicated to reminding women and men of the importance of regular screenings, adopting a healthy lifestyle and making prevention a priority throughout the year.

Breast Health Day serves as a crucial reminder that early detection saves lives. Annual screenings, including mammograms, can identify issues at the earliest and most treatable stages. Coupled with everyday healthy habits, which include balanced nutrition, regular exercise, restorative sleep and self-care, these practices enhance long-term wellbeing and resilience significantly!

Building on last year’s successful campaign, this year’s collaboration included internal seminars and workshops for our teams, offering practical guidance on breast health, lifestyle choices and preventive care. As part of our wellness focus, shared lunches during the #BHD2025 campaign included healthy and nutritious options by renowned chef Oreste Mancini from Stademos Hotels, emphasising the connection between everyday food choices and long-term health. These experiences highlighted that prevention is a daily commitment, not just a one-off action.

The #BHD2025 campaign has been enriched by insights from the following trusted healthcare and wellness partners:

Dr Stella Charalambous, Breast Surgeon, notes: “Breast cancer risk is influenced by heredity, hormones, lifestyle, and diet. While some factors cannot be changed, many can: avoiding smoking, alcohol, excess sugar and animal fats, staying active, and maintaining a healthy weight. Annual screenings, genetic testing, and consulting a surgeon if changes appear are vital. Prevention and early detection remain our strongest tools against breast cancer.”

Anna Cortesi, Clinical Dietitian & Nutritionist, notes: “Breast Health Day reminds us that prevention is the foundation of empowerment. Annual checks are essential, yet the choices we make every day are equally significant. A diet rich in protective nutrients, restorative sleep, regular physical activity, and consistent self-care practices all contribute to resilience and long-term health. Early screening becomes especially important from the age of forty, and even earlier for women with a family history of breast cancer. Nutrition remains a cornerstone of prevention, as the foods we choose can influence hormonal balance, body weight and overall breast health.”

We are especially grateful to businesswoman and “Details Made With Love” founder Natalie Christodoulou, whose deep social sensitivities, consistently supported our social responsibility initiatives. She provided the beautiful flowers for our photoshoot and shared an inspiring message: “True impact is measured not only by success, but by the care and attention we give to the wellbeing of those around us. Breast health awareness is an opportunity to empower, educate and protect our community.”

Furthermore, this year’s campaign would not have been possible without the dedication, commitment and energy of our teams and partners, who contributed to every aspect of the initiative.

Valentina Prastiti, COO, Prestige Group: “Act Early, Live Boldly, Choose Life”. Lydia Melinioti, Events Manager, AMARA Hotel: “Love yourself, build healthy habits & shine from within”. Valanto Spyrou, Chairwoman, Arto Estates: “Choose Awareness, Empower Yourself, Embrace Health”. Andreea Hurmuz, Events Manager, MedBeach Hotel “Know Your Body, Protect Your Life, Inspire Others”. Lina Mylona, F&B Coordinator, MedBeach Hotel: “Early care, Lifelong strength, Protect your Breast health”. Izabella Vinogradova, Managing Director, Arto Estates: “Resilience Begins Where Prevention Thrives”. Sophie Zemenides, Executive Sales Agent, 4 Buy & Sell “Awareness is Courage, Prevention is Self-Care”. Dr Stella Charalambous, Surgeon, MD, PhD: “Prevention and early detection save lives”.

This campaign demonstrates that raising awareness and promoting health is a continuous effort. Prestige Group and Stademos Hotels reaffirm their dedication to educating employees, partners and the wider community about the importance of breast health. By working together, we ensure that our message of prevention, resilience and wellness reaches as many people as possible.

Together, we are stronger. Together, we champion breast health awareness for a healthier future!