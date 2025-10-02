In a city that’s constantly evolving, only a few buildings truly stand out. The Triangle is one of them.

Strategically placed at the powerful junction of Agios Athanasios and Linopetra, just off the Limassol bypass, one of Cyprus’ most busy roads, The Triangle commands attention from over 90,000 daily vehicle transits (as recorded by the Department of Public Works in 2024). With full exposure from all sides and direct access to Cyprus’ key business arteries, this is a billboard for your business!

Designed for bold companies and forward-thinking investors, The Triangle is Limassol’s next-generation commercial centre. It is redefining what it means to work, connect and grow in Cyprus’ most dynamic city. Across seven floors of Grade A office space, every square metre is built with purpose: open-plan flexibility, 360° visibility and future-ready infrastructure. Floor layouts are now available upon request, to consider every option from open-plan workstations and private offices to conference rooms and individual desks.

But location, visibility and flexibility are just the beginning.

The Triangle is developed by Tor Properties, a leader in ESG-first real estate, and is on track for LEED Gold certification — placing it among the most environmentally-advanced business hubs in the region. Smart automations, photovoltaic panels, advanced ventilation systems and reduced energy consumption translate to lower operating costs, tax benefits and long-term value.

Inside, every detail is carefully planned, from double-height lobbies and raised floors to climate-controlled interiors, premium acoustic insulation, meeting rooms, bike stations, showers, electric car chargers and optional fit-out solutions. Are you welcoming international clients or building high-performance teams? The Triangle is designed to impress and deliver!

Investors benefit from complete flexibility: lease entire floors, customise layouts or even secure the full building as a long-term, branded HQ. Plus, with Tor Properties’ tenants-first property management, operations run smoothly, proactively and professionally, matching your standards of excellence.

This is the next big move for your brand!

Explore The Triangle through the Virtual Reality tour today and experience every detail before anyone enters!

Lease now — interest is growing.



Enquire today. Act now. Own your future.