A coordinated neutering programme, including spaying, microchipping and the registration of stray cats was proposed as a measure to manage the overpopulation of cats on the island, the Pancyprian veterinary association said on Thursday.

“The only way to achieve massive numbers of sterilisations and a substantial reduction in the population of stray cats is the immediate implementation of the programme we propose and the cooperation of everyone involved,” the association said.

It added that sterilisations should be provided free of charge, with people free to choose their veterinarian, and carried out in cooperation with municipalities and voluntary organisations.

To implement the project, the association said it would make available its resources from the veterinary association and a “substantial contribution” from the state, as well as tax-free contributions from citizens, companies and bequests for continuous support of the programme.

The association said that the proposal had already been discussed with the agricultural ministry, the welfare committee and the environmental committee, saying the plan made for a “comprehensive, realistic and immediately applicable plan,” which could be launched immediately.

Responding to ministry plans to reopen old public veterinary clinics for stray cat sterilisations, the association on Tuesday criticised the idea as inadequate for tackling the scale of the problem, which affects hundreds of thousands of animals. It warned that reopening clinics would require costly infrastructure, equipment and staff, without guaranteeing success.