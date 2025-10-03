The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) on Friday issued a warning about a case of fraud involving a fake letter.

The letter uses the bank’s name, logos and official symbols. It asks recipients to make a payment.

The CBC said the letter is not genuine and did not come from the bank. The matter has been reported to the relevant authorities for investigation.

The bank reminded the public that it never asks individuals to make direct payments. Such requests are not part of its procedures.

The CBC urged the public to be vigilant. People who receive similar documents should contact the police immediately and inform the Central Bank.