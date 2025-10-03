Cyprus Stock Exchange will showcase sustainability and governance tools to businesses

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on Friday announced that it will organise presentations on environmental, social and governance (ESG) assessment tools, as part of its ongoing strategy to enhance sustainable development and corporate governance.

The initiative, according to the exchange, is set up to aid publicly traded companies in adopting ESG standards within their business practices.

“The CSE is exploring ways to support its listed companies in their course towards incorporating ESG criteria into their activities,” the exchange said.

Moreover, the CSE confirmed that it has already accepted a cooperation proposal from a company active in sustainability assessment and certification.

This company uses an international online platform for the collection, analysis and exchange of ESG data, which will be introduced during the upcoming presentations.

The goal of the presentations is to educate listed companies and CSE members on the various tools and methods they can use in this area.

“The exchange plans to organise relevant presentations with the aim of informing listed companies and members about the practices and tools available in this field,” it added.

In order to make the event as comprehensive and informative as possible, the CSE is extending an open call for expressions of interest to other companies engaged in ESG assessment.

These companies will be able to showcase their own tools, methods and platforms, contributing to what the exchange described as a “comprehensive and multidimensional briefing” of participants.

The CSE invited companies wishing to take part in the event with a presentation to express their interest no later than October 10, 2025.

Interested parties can obtain more information or register their participation by contacting the CSE by telephone on 22-712300 or by email at [email protected].