Cyprus is participating in World Breastfeeding Month 2025 under the theme “prioritise breastfeeding: building sustainable support systems,” the health ministry announced.

In coordination with the national breastfeeding committee, the ministry reaffirmed its commitment to advancing a range of actions and policies designed to strengthen positive attitudes toward breastfeeding and improve access to information and support wherever mothers and children live, work and engage in daily life.

These efforts are part of Cyprus’s national strategy for the protection, promotion, and support of breastfeeding for 2024–2027. The comprehensive plan prioritises the establishment of dedicated breastfeeding rooms in public and workplace settings, including shopping malls, universities, and museums, alongside the rollout of targeted information campaigns.

These campaigns aim to reach a broad audience, including the general public, professionals, employers, and managers of public spaces. Additionally, an educational program targeting children will be delivered through parents, teachers, and childcare specialists to nurture a breastfeeding-positive culture from an early age. Central to the strategy is the strengthening of breastfeeding legislation, with the goal of fostering a culture that actively supports and normalises breastfeeding throughout society.

Breastfeeding is also promoted globally as an environmentally friendly practice, reducing waste and energy consumption compared to alternatives. The ministry emphasised that encouraging breastfeeding, where possible, can bolster public health, sustainability, and community resilience.

The health ministry called on citizens, employers, healthcare professionals, and institutions to support parents who wish to breastfeed and to contribute to building stronger care systems that benefit both children and society.