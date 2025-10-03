The Miracle Babies association has sharply criticised delays in expanding and renovating the neonatal intensive care unit at Makarios Hospital, condemning the “unacceptable attitude and actions” of the state health services organisation (Okypy).

The project, estimated to cost €6.549 million plus VAT, was set to begin on January 20 and is expected to take 18 months to complete. As part of the renovations, the ICU would gain 26 new incubators, including four isolation wards and intermediate care wards with 24 incubators, all designed to meet approved specifications.

However, the association reports that on October 2, Okypy told the health committee the project would not finish until the end of 2027, contradicting earlier assurances from Okypy’s executive director, Kypros Stavridis, who promised immediate and swift work.

The association described these promises as “an illusory dream for premature babies and their families.”

Although a contractor was signed in December 2023, no progress has been made in the 19 months since, said the association, further questioning why it took ten months to award the contract, despite all documents and plans being ready.

They stressed this is not merely bureaucratic delay but a critical issue affecting the lives of the smallest and most vulnerable babies who cannot speak for themselves. “We are their voice,” the association said, “and this voice will continue to be heard until premature newborns and their families receive what they need, deserve, and are entitled to.”