The Cyprus Olympic Committee (KOE) has announced the installation of photovoltaic systems at the Olympic House, which serves as the headquarters for the KOE headquarters and all national sports federations.

According to the KOE, this initiative reflects their commitment to sustainable development and environmental responsibility.

The solar energy project is expected to reduce the Olympic House’s carbon footprint while generating substantial cost savings, thereby supporting the efficient operation of both the committee and the federations.

All necessary permits and approvals have been secured for the project’s implementation, KOE confirmed.