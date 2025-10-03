The European Climate Pact has launched an open call for new Ambassadors and Partners, inviting citizens, organisations and communities with a passion for protecting the environment to join forces in tackling climate change. This is a unique opportunity to share your own stories of action, inspire others and contribute to building a more sustainable future for Europe.

The European Climate Pact is an initiative of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Climate Action. It connects people, organisations and businesses across Europe with a shared goal: to mobilise climate action and promote sustainable solutions that benefit society and the planet.

As a Climate Pact Ambassador or Partner, you will:

Inspire and mobilise your community to take climate action

Gain access to exclusive information, resources, tools and events that enhance your impact

Join a dynamic European network with a shared vision of addressing climate change

Showcase your initiatives at a European level, increasing recognition and support

The call is open to citizens, organisations, educational institutions, businesses and communities already engaged in environmental action—or those ready to step up their role in the fight against climate change.

The application period runs from September 15 to October 15, 2025. To apply, visit the official European Climate Pact website and complete the online form.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of a European movement that is shaping the future of climate.

More information: European Climate Pact

About the European Climate Pact

Climate change is a critical threat that requires urgent and coordinated action. The European Climate Pact encourages everyone to take steps to help combat this challenge and build a better, greener future.

Launched by the European Commission, the Pact is part of the European Green Deal and supports the EU’s goal of becoming the world’s first climate-neutral continent by 2050. It is a movement of people united around a common purpose, each taking action in their daily lives to help create a more sustainable Europe for all. The European Climate Pact brings together individuals, communities, and organizations to fight climate change and adapt to its consequences. As part of the Pact, each of us can contribute to building a more sustainable future.

