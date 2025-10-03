To mark World Heart Day, the Presidential Palace was illuminated in red, the colour of the heart, sending a powerful message of awareness about cardiovascular health and the importance of preventing cardiovascular disease, which remains the leading cause of death, both in Cyprus and worldwide.

This important initiative took place as part of the nationwide Awareness Campaign organised by the Cyprus Society of Cardiology, with the support of the Ministry of Health, the Cyprus Medical Association and the valued contribution of pharmaceutical company Medochemie.

With the message “Do not lose the pulse of life”, this year’s campaign urges citizens to protect their heart by adopting a lifestyle that includes a balanced diet, regular physical activity, avoidance of smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, as well as regular medical check-ups.

The symbolic illumination of the Presidential Palace reaffirms the State’s steadfast commitment to supporting organised initiatives for the prevention and awareness of cardiovascular disease, guided by the protection of public health and the lives of citizens.