Under the auspices of the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment, the Cyprus National Commission for UNESCO, the Cyprus Dietitians & Nutritionists Association, the Cyprus Psychologists Association and the Municipality of Ayia Napa, Lidl Cyprus announces the launch of the competition for participation in the Sixth Lidl Wellness Camp.

With a firm commitment to promoting wellness and sustainability, Lidl Cyprus continues to invest in actions that embody the core of its corporate purpose: to make proper nutrition, physical and mental health and sustainable everyday life accessible to all.

On November 8 and 9, 2025, at the Atlantica Aeneas Resort in Ayia Napa, 30 lucky participants will have the chance to experience a two-day weekend packed with inspiration, knowledge and practical wellness experiences, as part of the World Food Day celebrations.

The programme of this year’s two-day Lidl Wellness Camp has been shaped around the real needs of modern life and includes short lectures, presentations and experiential activities by distinguished experts, focusing on practices that transform knowledge into tangible benefits for everyday life.

At the same time, a specially-designed programme for children has been planned, with creative and educational activities that promote wellbeing, proper nutrition and sustainability, adapted to their age group.

Participation in the competition is free and offers a full hospitality package for winners and up to three companions, including accommodation, meals and full access to the activity programme. Interested parties can submit their participation via the online form that can be found on the Lidl Food Academy website, from October 2-20, 2025.

With the Lidl Wellness Camp, Lidl Cyprus redefines the concept of corporate responsibility, reinforcing its social mission: to offer people the tools for a better life, with health, balance and sustainability.

For more details, information, registration forms and updates regarding the Sixth Lidl Wellness Camp, please visit: https://shorturl.at/iY3eA

