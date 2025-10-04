This November, ArtCargo Performing Arts Festival arrives in Limassol, transforming streets, promenades, and everyday spaces into a living experiment.

Rooted in the city’s carnival spirit and inspired by Europe’s tradition of public art festivals, ArtCargo continues this culture of celebration for the present day—creating moments of joy, encounters and shared experiences in a city that is constantly changing. At its heart, the festival seeks to open up spaces where citizens can meet, connect and celebrate together through the performing arts.

Guided by the motto “art belongs everywhere”, the festival’s first edition brings over 30 performances by 12 international collectives, bringing together physical and walkabout theatre, new circus, media art and site-specific performances.

Almost the entire programme is language-free and open to all ages, with outdoor performances free for everyone and two indoor shows ticketed.

Indoor and outdoor performances

This year’s programme unfolds across two dimensions: indoor (ticketed) and outdoor (free) performances.

Indoor shows invite audiences into a more classic theatre environment — yet deliver rare moments of virtuosity and intimacy. The acclaimed Compagnia Baccalà (Switzerland) bring their internationally celebrated physical theatre duet Pss Pss to Rialto Theatre: a tender, Chaplin-inspired new circus performance that has won 16 international prizes and toured over 50 countries. Monad (France) presents Yin at Pattiihio Theatre — a magnetic fusion of juggling and dance, where dervish-inspired rotations draw the audience into the dancers’ orbit and take them on a journey through space and time.

But ArtCargo doesn’t stay inside for long. From the very first day, the festival spills out into the streets, beaches, and public squares — offering free performances open to passers-by, families and curious citizens alike.

Don Gnu (Denmark) launch the festival with Two Men & A Plank, a slapstick battle of balance staged on Malindi Beach – a family-favorite beachfront spot — and the historical Old Port Square. Murmuyo (Chile) disrupts the everyday flow of Anexartisias Street and takes over Molos Amphitheatre with riotous clown interventions that turn spontaneous encounters with the public into living theatre.

Meanwhile, Mission Roosevelt (Italy) by Tony Clifton Circus, with support of the Cyprus Red Cross, places audiences in wheelchairs to navigate the city—an extraordinary participatory performance of access, empowerment and perspective. Viky Kalla (Cyprus) showcases A Meeting–Celebration — a 12-dancer choreography of collective presence and connection in the Old Port Square. Shadowdance (Belgium) transforms the Molos basins into a dreamscape of light, shadow and water projection.

Visit the official website to explore the full ArtCargo programme.

Beyond performances

Alongside the artistic programme, performers Murmuyo, Kamchatka, and Viky Kalla will offer free, open-access (non-addressed at professionals) workshops in movement, improvisation, and theatre. For more details on each workshop and registration, please visit ArtCargo’s website.

Alongside the main programme, ArtCargo hosts a series of public talks and workshops exploring the future of Limassol public space, set to be announced in October. These events invite citizens, urban thinkers, and artists to come together to reflect, question, and reimagine how we inhabit and shape our shared urban environments. Events are organised in cooperation with Lemesos2030, OPU Collective (Organisation for Positive Urbanism), and Critical Mass.

Closing gala

The festival culminates on 15 November with a spectacular finale at the historical KEAN Factory. Italian vertical theatre pioneers eVenti Verticali will perform CUBO—a breathtaking aerial spectacle on a seven-metre-high metal cube suspended in the air. The night continues with the ArtCargo Closing Party, featuring Cypriot DJ duo Aparapira Parape, food, drinks and family-friendly activities.

ArtCargo Festival sponsors and partners:

Organised by Miss Air Production with support of Limassol Municipality

General Partner : bbf:

: bbf: Key Partner : Exness

: Exness Local Delight Partners : AlphaMega, Malindi Limassol, Bean Bar, Zambartas Wineries

: AlphaMega, Malindi Limassol, Bean Bar, Zambartas Wineries Institutional & Civic Support: Cyprus Ports Authority, Lemesos2030, PSI-foundation, TechIsland, Cyprus Red Cross Society Limassol Branch

Cyprus Ports Authority, Lemesos2030, PSI-foundation, TechIsland, Cyprus Red Cross Society Limassol Branch Media Sponsor : Phileleftheros Media Group

: Phileleftheros Media Group Media Support : Digital Tree, FFWD, Avant-Garde, KLIK FM

: Digital Tree, FFWD, Avant-Garde, KLIK FM Eco-Support: City Friends Club

For inquiries for local and international press, please contact [email protected].

Follow: ArtCargo Instagram | Visit: ArtCargo Website