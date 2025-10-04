President Nikos Christodoulides on Saturday reaffirmed his support for United States President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza after Hamas agreed to release all remaining Israeli hostages but sought further negotiations on a number of points in it.

“Following Hamas’ response, full implementation is critical. I commend continued mediation efforts and Cyprus strongly supports all diplomatic efforts, for the benefit of our region,” he said.

Hamas had agreed to the “exchange formula” regarding the hostages it had taken on October 7, 2023, and the people the Israel had detained thereafter, though its response did not address the matter of disarmament or the “board of peace” proposed by Trump to oversee the new governance committee which will, if the plan is implemented, run Gaza.

Trump, meanwhile, said of Hamas’ response that “I believe they are ready for a lasting peace”, before calling on Israel to “immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the hostages out safely and quickly”.

Later, Hamas’ political bureau’s media adviser Tahir al-Nounou told the BBC that Trump’s statements were “encouraging”, and that Hamas is “ready to begin negotiations immediately to achieve a prisoner exchange, end the war, and secure the withdrawal of the occupation”.

The plan entails the creation of a “temporary transitional governance of a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee, responsible for delivering the day-to-day running of public services and municipalities for the people of Gaza”, thus ensuring that Hamas’ control of the strip is brought to an end.