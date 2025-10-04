Industrial producer prices in the euro area decreased by 0.3 per cent in August 2025 compared with July 2025, while in the EU they fell by 0.4 per cent, according to estimates from Eurostat.

In July 2025, industrial producer prices had grown by 0.3 per cent in the euro area and by 0.6 per cent in the EU, highlighting a reversal in the trend, Eurostat noted.

Compared with August 2024, industrial producer prices were down by 0.6 per cent in the euro area and by 0.4 per cent in the EU.

In the euro area, industrial producer prices for energy fell sharply by 1.3 per cent compared with July 2025.

Intermediate goods prices decreased slightly by 0.1 per cent, while durable consumer goods also declined by 0.1 per cent, Eurostat added.

Prices for capital goods increased by 0.1 per cent and non-durable consumer goods also rose by 0.1 per cent.

Excluding energy, prices in total industry remained stable in the euro area, reflecting the offsetting effects across sectors.

In the EU, industrial producer prices for energy fell by 1.4 per cent, while intermediate goods dropped by 0.1 per cent compared with July 2025.

Capital goods prices increased by 0.1 per cent and non-durable consumer goods rose by 0.1 per cent, while durable consumer goods remained stable.

The largest monthly decreases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Denmark (-1.3 per cent), the Netherlands and Romania (both -1.0 per cent), and Austria (-0.8 per cent).

The highest monthly increases were observed in Estonia (+5.4 per cent), Finland (+1.9 per cent) and Slovakia (+1.3 per cent).

Looking at the annual comparison, energy prices in the euro area fell by 4.1 per cent in August 2025 compared with August 2024, while intermediate goods dropped by 0.3 per cent.

Capital goods increased by 1.8 per cent, durable consumer goods rose by 1.6 per cent, and non-durable consumer goods advanced by 2.0 per cent.

Prices in total industry excluding energy rose by 1.0 per cent, Eurostat added.

In the EU, energy prices decreased by 3.4 per cent, intermediate goods fell by 0.1 per cent, capital goods increased by 1.7 per cent, durable consumer goods rose by 1.6 per cent, and non-durable consumer goods went up by 2.2 per cent.

The largest annual decreases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Portugal (-4.3 per cent), Luxembourg (-4.2 per cent) and Estonia (-3.2 per cent).

The highest annual increases were observed in Bulgaria (+9.1 per cent), Sweden (+4.1 per cent) and Romania (+3.1 per cent).

Eurostat emphasised that the data highlight the ongoing volatility in energy prices as well as the steady growth in capital and consumer goods across the EU.