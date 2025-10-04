The first boat from the Gaza Sumud flotilla which arrived in Cyprus on Thursday night has since sailed from the Larnaca port, where it originally docked, to the Ayia Napa marina, a ports authority representative said on Saturday.

The representative told the Cyprus News Agency that the boat had left Larnaca on Friday afternoon, and that it is now expected to “remain” in Ayia Napa “for an unknown period of time”.

They also named the boat as the Summertime-Jong, and said it had been moved “due to the expected arrival of large commercial ships at the Larnaca port”.

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis had announced the boat’s arrival in Larnaca on Friday, saying that its crew had requested to dock, citing “the need for resupply and humanitarian reasons”.

He added that he Cypriot authorities “reacted immediately and responsibly, implementing the relevant protocols following the legal procedures in force”.

“During the docking process, a report was made that there were two passengers with chronic health problems. Therefore, the docking of the vessel was expedited so that the necessary care could be provided,” he said.

He said the boat had a total of 21 people on board when it arrived in Larnaca, and that once it arrived, “the competent services proceeded with all necessary identification, document, and security checks, while an ambulance was called for precautionary reasons”.

Regarding the two people with chronic health problems, he said they were examined by nurses before being taken to hospital.

“At the same time, the Republic’s authorities ensured that the basic needs of those on board were met, while the necessary assistance was also provided in consular matters any in any requests from third country nationals,” he said.

He added that the Cypriot authorities “acted from the very beginning with the protection of human life and respect for international humanitarian law as their guide”.

The Gaza Sumud flotilla was a group of more than 50 boats which attempted to break the Israel’s naval blockade and provide humanitarian aid directly to the Gaza strip.

Israel intercepted the boats and detained their crews, with the Gaza Sumud flotilla reporting on Friday morning that 443 people had been detained, including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

A second boat from the flotilla, named the Shireen, docked at the Paphos harbour on Friday and is expected to leave Cyprus on Saturday afternoon.