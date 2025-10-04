The list of unused Turkish Cypriot properties in the western Limassol village cluster which will be available for use will be published on January 2, the House refugees committee stated on Friday.

The committee made the announcement during a visit to the village of Avdimou, with committee chairman and Akel MP Nikos Kettiros describing the trip as a “follow-up to a previous meeting where the problems faced by the villages in the area were recorded”.

He said that in the seven villages which make up the cluster – Alektora, Anoyira, Avdimou, Ayios Thomas, Paramali, Platanistia and Prastio – there are “many Turkish Cypriot properties”.

“We have asked the Turkish Cypriot property management service to expedite the procedures so that the next publication [of available properties] on January 2 includes properties from this area,” he said.

To this end, he said “visual inspections” of the properties are underway, and called for “priority” for the properties which will be made available to be given to “young couples in the area”.

Avdimou mukhtar Andreas Photiou said he was “satisfied” with the committee’s “commitment” to the matter, adding “the show is finally getting on the road”.

He also called on interested parties, “especially young people”, to “keep informed on the internet” about the availability of Turkish Cypriot property.

“The demand for housing has increased as rents in Limassol remain high, resulting in young people seeking solutions in the villages of the area,” he said.