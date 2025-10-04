A 26-year-old man has been hospitalised in serious condition at Nicosia general hospital after being injured in a car crash that occurred early Saturday morning in the Famagusta district.

Police said that the collision occurred at around 1.30am on Fotis Pitta Street, in Frenaros, when the 26-year-old lost control of his car. It went off the road and overturned in a nearby field.

The man was trapped in his vehicle and was freed by the fire department. He was initially taken to Famagusta general hospital, where he was found to have suffered multiple fractures of the thoracic vertebrae and ribs, a fractured chest and lung contusions.

He was then transferred to Nicosia general hospital.

Police are investigating the causes of the accident.