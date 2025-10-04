South Africa turned on the power in the second half to beat Argentina 29-27 at Twickenham on Saturday and win the Rugby Championship for the sixth time, on points difference.

New Zealand’s 28-14 bonus-point win over Australia in Perth earlier meant that South African needed a bonus-point victory to win the title with clear water, though their overwhelming points advantage meant that any win would be enough.

After an error-strewn first half they trailed 13-10 but two tries by Malcolm Marx and a second for Cobus Reinach were a fair reflection of a dominant second half, with Delguy’s interception second and Rodrigo Isgro’s score at the death merely denying the Springboks a bonus point.

South Africa, who won the Rugby Championship title two years in a row for the first time, finished on 19 points, with New Zealand second, also on 19.

Australia ended on 11 points and Argentina 10.