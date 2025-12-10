President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday he had discussed with Ukraine’s parliament legal and other issues linked to the possibility of holding an election and urged other countries, including the United States, not to apply pressure on the issue.

“If partners, including our key partner in Washington, speak so much and so specifically about elections in Ukraine, about elections under martial law, then we must provide legal Ukrainian answers to every question and every doubt,” he said in his nightly video address.

“It is not easy, but pressure on this issue is definitely not what we need.”