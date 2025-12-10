A bomb exploded in a parked vehicle in the Akrotiri community in the early hours of Wednesday, according to the sovereign base areas (SBA) police.

Officers were called to the scene at around 2am following reports of an explosion.

Initial information from the police indicates the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device placed under a vehicle outside the owner’s home. No casualties have been reported so far.

The vehicle owner alerted the bases police immediately after the explosion.

Officers cordoned off the area and began initial investigations at the scene. Bomb disposal experts were also deployed to ensure safety and assess the device.

Investigations continued after the first light, with authorities collecting evidence and examining the scene for further details.

The SBA police confirmed that inquiries remain ongoing and stressed that no further explosions are expected at this stage.

Local residents reported hearing the blast and seeing emergency services arrive quickly. Authorities have not yet identified any suspects or motives for the incident.

The police has urged anyone with information about the explosion to come forward to assist the ongoing investigation.