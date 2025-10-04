Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades will attend the chocolate festival in the Troodos mountain village of Platres on Sunday.

The festival, the first of its kind in the village, will begin at 11am with a speech from Vafeades, before children from the Platres nursery school will sing songs for the attendees.

Then, there will be a chocolate workshop for children, alongside a traditional dance performance, and a painting and mosaic workshop, while children, and anyone else who may so wish, will be able to have their faces painted and be given glitter tattoos.

The festival will end on Sunday evening with live music.