This weekend’s weather is expected to remain largely warm, but with increased cloud cover in the afternoons.

Clouds are expected to gather during Saturday afternoon inland and in the mountains, bringing with them the possibility of isolated rain and even the odd storm.

Overnight, the skies will be largely clear, though temperatures are expected to drop to 18 degrees Celsius inland, 19 degrees Celsius on the coast, and 12 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

On Sunday, the skies are expected to be mainly clear in the morning, though clouds are once again expected to gather inland and in the mountains during the afternoon.

Temperatures will rise to a maximum of 30 degrees Celsius inland, 28 degrees Celsius on the south and east coasts, 26 degrees Celsius on the west and north coasts, and 22 degrees Celsius in the higher mountains.

Afternoon clouds are once again expected on Monday, with rain forecast for Tuesday evening and Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to remain stable.