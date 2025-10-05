The sunshine is set to continue across the island on Sunday although some clouds will appear over the mountains in the afternoon.

The temperature will be slightly lower than in previous days especially inland and over the mountains, sitting at around the average for the time of year.

Temperatures will reach 28-31C inland, 30-32 on the south and east coasts, 27-29 on the west coast and around 17 in the mountains.

Over the next couple of days temperatures are set to fall further, with rain expected on Wednesday.